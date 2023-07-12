GNPC offers fuel station attendant full scholarship to study Chemical Engineering at KNUST

However, with no financial support to pursue his dream, Darko has been engaged in various menial jobs since 2021 while working as a fuel attendant at a GOIL station in Kumasi.

Interestingly, his WASSCE result slip emerged online and went viral after it became clear that he could not go further on the educational ladder due to a lack of financial support despite his brilliance.

Darko’s plight caught the attention of the GNPC Foundation and they decided to step in to save the young man’s future from wasting away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Executive Director of the foundation, Dominic Eduah announced this scholarship package in the presence of Darko and his family, adding that all necessary steps have been taken to facilitate his enrollment in the KNUST’s next academic enrollment window.