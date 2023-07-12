ADVERTISEMENT
GNPC offers fuel station attendant full scholarship to study Chemical Engineering at KNUST

Andreas Kamasah

Benjamin Darko, a brilliant but needy Senior High School graduate who has been a fuel station attendant is now on the path to realizing his dream to pursue a university degree in Chemical Engineering thanks to the intervention by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

The former student of Presbyterian Senior Secondary School (PRESEC) – Legon, performed exceptionally in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) but the wherewithal to proceed to the tertiary level was not there. He scored 5 A’s and 3 B’s and desired to study a Medical-Science-related course at the university.

However, with no financial support to pursue his dream, Darko has been engaged in various menial jobs since 2021 while working as a fuel attendant at a GOIL station in Kumasi.

Interestingly, his WASSCE result slip emerged online and went viral after it became clear that he could not go further on the educational ladder due to a lack of financial support despite his brilliance.

Darko’s plight caught the attention of the GNPC Foundation and they decided to step in to save the young man’s future from wasting away.

Executive Director of the foundation, Dominic Eduah announced this scholarship package in the presence of Darko and his family, adding that all necessary steps have been taken to facilitate his enrollment in the KNUST’s next academic enrollment window.

Darko expressed gratitude to GNPC for its intervention and promised to make good use of the opportunity.

