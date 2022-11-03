RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Make IGP Dampare the next Finance Minister - Security analysts urges Akufo-Addo

Andreas Kamasah

As calls for the sacking of Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta continue, security analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa is suggesting that Dr George Akuffo Dampare replaces him to rescue Ghana’s economy.

Ken Ofori Atta and IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare
Ken Ofori Atta and IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

According to him, the Inspector-General of Police who has a PhD in finance qualifies perfectly to manage the country’s finances properly.

Recommended articles

He added that Dr Dampare is a disciplined man and is known for restoring order wherever he is placed, so he will do a better job at the Finance Ministry if given the opportunity.

Dr Bonaa cited the IGP’s transformation of the Ghana Police Service within a short period after his appointment as a good track record that makes him stand out.

READ ALSO: He's not moving an inch - Presidential staffer tells those asking Akufo-Addo to resign

“… because I am a security person if you ask me, I will say we get some person who is disciplined security-wise. The IGP has done fantastic when it comes to managing the Ghana Police Service. He was appointed and confirmed just one year ago and crime levels have come down. Where ever you pass in this country there are police officers in every corner.

“If we need someone who is not politically exposed, then I will say that the IGP should be good enough to do the work. He has a financial (background), he is a qualified accountant, and he has a PhD in finance coupled with his discipline.

“And how he has ensured that there is discipline in the country among police officers and that has translated into crime levels dropping. For the first time in so many years, crime level is almost zero, crime rate has dropped drastically,” Dr Adam Bonaa said in an interview with Ghanaweb.

He went further to entreat President Akufo-Addo to fire the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto; the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu and the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen.

According to him, just like Ken Ofori Atta, they have also performed abysmally and must be shown the exit.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bloody gun

NPP chairman arrested for shooting wife to death over land dispute

Stone-to-death

20-year-old woman accused of adultery has been sentenced to death by stoning

Pope Francis

Stop watching porn, delete it from your phone - Pope warns Roman Fathers and Sisters

Two suspected thieves run mad, eat grass, die, after drinking witchdoctors' herbs

Suspected thieves run mad, eat grass like goats after car owner hires fetish priests