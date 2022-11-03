Make IGP Dampare the next Finance Minister - Security analysts urges Akufo-Addo

He added that Dr Dampare is a disciplined man and is known for restoring order wherever he is placed, so he will do a better job at the Finance Ministry if given the opportunity.

Dr Bonaa cited the IGP’s transformation of the Ghana Police Service within a short period after his appointment as a good track record that makes him stand out.

“… because I am a security person if you ask me, I will say we get some person who is disciplined security-wise. The IGP has done fantastic when it comes to managing the Ghana Police Service. He was appointed and confirmed just one year ago and crime levels have come down. Where ever you pass in this country there are police officers in every corner.

“If we need someone who is not politically exposed, then I will say that the IGP should be good enough to do the work. He has a financial (background), he is a qualified accountant, and he has a PhD in finance coupled with his discipline.

“And how he has ensured that there is discipline in the country among police officers and that has translated into crime levels dropping. For the first time in so many years, crime level is almost zero, crime rate has dropped drastically,” Dr Adam Bonaa said in an interview with Ghanaweb.

He went further to entreat President Akufo-Addo to fire the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto; the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu and the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen.