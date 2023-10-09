ADVERTISEMENT
Man arrested with 100 wraps of cocaine in his stomach says ‘I need money to marry new wife’

Andreas Kamasah

A 67-year-old drug trafficker arrested with 100 wraps of cocaine in his stomach told officials that he was into the illegal trade to raise money to marry a new wife.

NDLEA arrests 67-year-old for ingesting cocaine to fund new marriage. [Facebook:NDLEA]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Clement Chukwuemeka was apprehended at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on October 3 by operatives of the country’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

According to NAN, Femi Babafemi, NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy disclosed that Chukwuemeka was nabbed during an inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines from Addis Ababa. He added that a body scan conducted on the suspect revealed multiple pellets of cocaine in his stomach.

“While under observation, he excreted 100 wraps of cocaine weighing 2.195kg in four excretions.

“In his statement, he claimed to have spent 30 years in Brazil, Ethiopia and Thailand, while he was married, but lost his wife and had no child.

“He added that that was why he decided to go into drug trafficking to raise enough money to marry a new wife and start life afresh,’’ NAN quotes Babafemi as saying.

NDLEA arrests 67-year-old for ingesting cocaine to fund new marriage. [Facebook:NDLEA]
In other crime-related news, a 20-year-old Ghanaian taxi driver has been sentenced to ten years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a 14-year-old girl who boarded his taxi.

Samuel Implame pleaded guilty to the offence and the Tarkwa Circuit Court sentenced him on his own plea.

He sexually assaulted the girl in his taxicab with registration number GE 2022-17 in August this year after refusing to take her to her destination and driving her to an unknown location instead.

