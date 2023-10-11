Man in court for touching sons’ genitals and making them watch him have sex with his wife

According to Pulse.ng. the court presided over by Justice Abiola Sholadoye heard that Gbadamosi allegedly molested his two underage sons who are ages three and seven sometime between 2021 and 2022.

Prosecuting counsel, Abimbola Abolade told the court that aside from the above-state allegations, the accused also inserted his finger into their anus at the Iyanamuda area of Agric in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The offences, the prosecution said violated Sections 261 and 264 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Meanwhile, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against him, and his lawyer, O.O Oladipupo asked the court to grant his client bail.

Justice Sholadoye adjourned the case till Monday, November 20, 2023, for trial and ordered that Gbadamosi be remanded at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre until he met his bail conditions.

Relatedly, a 20-year-old Ghanaian taxi driver has been sentenced to ten years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a 14-year-old girl who boarded his taxi.

He sexually assaulted the girl in his taxicab with registration number GE 2022-17 in August this year after refusing to take her to her destination and driving her to an unknown location instead.