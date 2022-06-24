Multimedia journalist kneels to beg Akufo-Addo, says the hardship is real (video)

In a video of the dramatic scene that was uploaded to social media, Nsiah is heard saying that the general economic hardship that Ghanaians are complaining about is genuine, and should not be underestimated.

He went on further to assert that some people are not able to afford food.

He urged the government to deploy the competent men who they pontificated to Ghanaians that they had with whom they would turn around the fortunes of the country, to salvage the economic crisis.

Watch him in the video below:

Meanwhile, the seat of government has rejected claims by MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo spent €480,000.00 on his current trips to Belgium and Rwanda.

According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker representing the North Tongu constituency, the President’s foreign travels continue to cost the taxpayer a lot of money.

In a Facebook post on Friday, June 24, the MP said the "President on this occasion abandoned his favourite LX-DIO and opted for the Airbus ACJ319 from a German-based private jet operator" which cost an astronomical "€20,000 an hour".

However, the Director of Communication at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, debunked the claims by Ablakwa, describing them as inaccurate.

"These claims by the North Tongu MP are not accurate, and as a Member of Parliament, I was hoping he would have been factual and truthful in his claims, and resisted the urge to engage in propaganda.

"President Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Sunday, 19th June 2022, to attend the 15th edition of the European Development Days Forum in Brussels, Belgium. It is public knowledge that President Akufo-Addo DID NOT travel to Belgium aboard a chartered Airbus ACJ319, as is being claimed by the North Tongu MP.