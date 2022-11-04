Nigerian police boss beats up female inspector for refusing to be his girlfriend

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Bamidele Olorunsogo was seen in a video that later went viral, displaying the injuries she sustained on her chest and hands as a result of the attack.

The married police inspector alleged that Ajayi tortured her because she turned down his sexual advances.

“He now started beating me to the extent that he naked me. Look at all my hands and my chest, everywhere injured. He asked me out, that I should befriend him. I said I’m a married woman and that I cannot befriend him. He started blackmailing me,” Olorunsogo lamented in the video.

She went further to allege that Olorunsogo picked a gun and threatened to shoot her in the course of the assault.

“They tried to send me out of the office but I said no, if he wants to kill me, he should kill me,” the assault victim stated.