Nurse stabbed multiple times for rejecting ex-boyfriend's request to spend night

A horrifying incident unfolded in Pramso, a suburb of Sweduru in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region, leaving a 26-year-old nurse, Comfort Oppong, fighting for her life after being stabbed multiple times by her ex-boyfriend.

Comfort Oppong sustained severe injuries, including knife wounds to her abdomen, lower and upper arms, resulting in significant blood loss. Her attacker, identified as Kwasi Asuman, also faces a life-threatening situation after attempting to take his own life following the assault. Both individuals were rushed to the Emergency Centre of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

According to myjoyonline.com, the tragic turn of events stemmed from an altercation that erupted when Asuman, who had broken up with Comfort approximately five months ago, visited her under the pretext of seeing their one-and-a-half-year-old child. Asuman then demanded to spend the night, a request that Comfort declined.

The former lovers had an argument, which quickly escalated into a violent confrontation when Asuman brutally stabbed Comfort seven times with a kitchen knife, inflicting multiple wounds on her thighs and stomach.

Neighbours intervened and rushed Comfort to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for urgent medical attention. Her father, Vincent Kofi Frimpong, expressed shock and anguish over the incident, recounting his daughter's distressing phone call before the attack.

“My daughter called, gave the phone to Akwasi and talked him through. Yet, after minutes I could hear my daughter scream. I came to the hospital to meet with bandages all over her,” Frimpong revealed.

Meanwhile, Asuman, who attempted to end his life after the assault, was also admitted to the same medical facility.

Fortunately, Comfort has since been discharged from the hospital, though the emotional and physical scars of the traumatic event are likely to linger. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence and the urgent need for increased awareness and support for victims of such heinous acts.

