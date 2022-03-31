Police officers who entered motorist’s car through window faces disciplinary action

On Wednesday, March 30, the officer in blue uniform who was manning the GPO roundabout along Kenyatta Avenue was seen in a heated exchange with a motorist driving a saloon car in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

Footage of the scene, which was filmed by a Citizen TV crew, shows the police officer removing his cap and shoving his left foot through the co-driver’s window, gaining entry to the vehicle.

According to Tuko.co.ke, after entering the vehicle, the officer drove it towards the Central Police Station while the driver fled on foot, the news website reports.

The video went viral and sparked widespread condemnation, with some Kenyans calling for the head of the officer in question.

Then, the National Police Service said in a statement that it had identified the said officer and he was undergoing disciplinary action.

"The National Police Service has taken note of an incident which has been trending on social media, whereby a police officer on traffic duties was captured forcing himself into a private vehicle.

"The said officer has been positively identified and is undergoing disciplinary action," the National Police Service said.

It went further to urge police officers to conduct themselves according to the ethical standards of their profession.

"We reiterate that it is imperative for individual police officers to discharge their mandate professionally, diligently and with high levels of discipline."

Meanwhile, in June last year, police officers who arrested a young man on the very day he turned 18 years organised a birthday party for him, saying "we can’t pass up a date like this".

Although the young man could not celebrate his big day in freedom, police officers were satirically magnanimous enough to organise some for him while he was in custody.

The Brazilian young man was arrested for theft right on the day he was supposed to be celebrating his birthday.

According to Odditycentral.com, Paulo Rodrigo das Neves, from Brazil’s Rio Grande do Norte region, was arrested after being caught on camera stealing sound equipment and other parts from people’s cars.

At the unsolicited birthday party organised for him by the police, which was filmed and shared online, the officers are heard singing to him "Happy Birthday" while serving cake and soda in his honor.

The officer who was filming the hilarious and humiliating event is heard saying, "we can’t pass up a date like this".

Two other officers at the 5th Civil Police Precinct of Macau helped set the table for the birthday boy, Paulo, who looked moody because of the mockery he was being subjected to.

Amidst a satirical ‘happy birthday song’ the police officers poured Coca-Cola and made Paulo himself cut a cake they bought for him, then served the second slice to his mother, who was present.

The video of the embarrassing moment attracted a lot of reactions after it went viral on social media.