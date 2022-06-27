We fought to make Akufo-Addo President, but we’re hungry – Machoman cries (video)

In the video that is currently in circulation on social media platforms, he is heard warning that he and his gang that the NPP has abandoned after using them to carry out violence should be left alone to take their destinies into their own hands.

He went further to warn that if, after the neglect, the party tries to dictate to them as to what to do and what not to do, they will show the party where the power lies.

He lamented how the party has been unfair to them so much that even people who were not in Ghana when he and his gang of machomen were being used to do the dirty work for the party, have become the biggest beneficiaries of their (machomen) toils while they have been left to starve.

One Evans Alero Quaye, who shared the video on his Facebook page, alleged that Nana Wereko was "one of Nana Addo's bodyguards who is known by the name Cho Man".

"He is the one threatened to beat Sammy Gymfi and also threatened Manase Azure over the report Manase did when he Cho Man was training NPP militias at the castle. This is what he is doing and saying today," the Facebook user wrote, asking: "What does this tell you?"