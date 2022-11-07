RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

We miss you – Ghanaians cry as Anas hints of explosive expose: “Are you ready?”

Andreas Kamasah

Renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has left many Ghanaians in a state of desperation after hinting at a ground-shaking expose amid these times of severe economic hardships.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas
Although he did not disclose what exactly the latest expose will be about, he took to his Facebook page to spark the interest of Ghanaians beforehand.

“Are you ready?

“To show or not to show?

“I need the answers quickly so we can decide,” Anas wrote on Monday, November 7, 2022.

The post has triggered numerous reactions, with his followers asking him to release the investigative piece without hesitation, guessing it might expose some possible corrupt activities by some public officeholders that might have plunged the country into the current economic crisis.

The internationally recognized undercover journalist has been missing in action for some time now, and his reemergence has got many people wondering where he has been all the while when corruption, an activity he is known to be passionate about ending continues to boom in Ghana.

Anas has released many explosive exposés that shook the country and brought to the fore numerous corruption activities engaged in by public office holders.

His ‘Number 12’ expose released in 2018 collapsed the Ghana Football Association and also led to the sacking and an inconclusive prosecution of the then president of the association Kwesi Nantakyi who was implicated.

Also, Anas’s ‘Ghana In The Eyes Of God’ expose in 2015 caused the cleansing of Ghana’s judiciary and led to the dismissal of some of 34 judges who were caught on tape receiving bribes to pervert justice.

Aside from the two stated above he also released many other groundbreaking exposés, including Galamsey Fraud, Ghana Sex Mafia, and Enemies Of The Nation, among many others.

