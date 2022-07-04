Henry Quartey Deploys Soldiers For Operation Clean Your Frontage Operation (VIDEO)

Henry Quartey also asked traders in the region who sell at unauthorized places to return to the various markets immediately.

The Operation Clean Your Frontage by-laws make it obligatory for individuals and corporate bodies to be responsible for the cleanliness and greening of their immediate environs.

“Persons and organizations that supervise filthy surroundings could be arrested and prosecuted under the new sanitation by-law,” says the Greater Accra Regional Minister.

The ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ initiative aims to enforce sanitation regulation within the Greater Accra region as part of the ‘Make Greater Accra Work’ programme being championed by the Regional Coordinating Council.

Early this year, Boniface Ashalley, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer (MEHO) told journalists that some forty-two stores and houses were engaged on the need to keep their surroundings clean on the first day of the sensitization.

He said for now, the Assembly through its Health Department is only engaged in awareness creation and sensitization stressing that effective February 1, 2022 offenders of the sanitation law will be punished.