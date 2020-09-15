The accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

According to reports, three vehicles – two buses and a trailer were involved in the accident.

The incident, reports stated occurred when a DAF Cargo Truck heading towards Burkina Faso on the Kumasi stretch burst a tyre causing the driver to lose control of the steering wheel and veered off its lane and crashed two buses loaded with passengers from the Kumasi direction heading towards Accra.

Gory accident at Kyekyewere

The buses crashed are an STC bus with registration number GE 8131-16 and another Bus with registration Number GT4997-20.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ambulance, and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) arrived at the scene to rescue the victims to Nsawam and Suhum Government Hospitals.

The bodies of the deceased and pieces of body parts have been conveyed to the morgue.

A rescue officer narrating the incident to Accra-based Starr FM said "The articulated truck fully loaded with goods had a burst tyre, according to an eyewitness, while descending a hill. The Truck veered off its lane turning left-right then hit one of the buses and hit another Bus so two buses crashed and have resulted in a lot of casualties. As I speak to you know I am unable to flow because of what I have seen. Very sad scene. So far I counted about ten dead bodies."