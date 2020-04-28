According to the Ashanti Regional Divisional Chairman of the GMA, Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo, there are not sufficient PPEs and this has led to the postive testing of 13 doctors.

Speaking on Accra based Citi FM, Dr. Baidoo said “The virus affects virtually everybody. It has no respect for the rich, poor, educated, or non-educated. As of last week, we had a figure of my colleagues [doctors] to be 13 but currently, that figure is gone up. But it is only of doctors, but we also have nurses, pharmacists, and administrators."

"But for those figures, I can’t say because I don’t have it. A lot of our people- health care professionals are getting it. The question people are asking is, is it work-related? That is usually difficult to give because it is very difficult to pinpoint at what point one gets it so we can’t also say where our members got it from”, he said.

He lamented about the shortage of PPEs which poses immense risks to doctors and other health workers in the fight.

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister

Dr. Baidoo said the association is faced with an all-time high challenge of inadequate PPE due to what he says has been identified as an improper mode of distribution which is endangering their lives.

“Some people got it from travelling, others from family members as was the case a few weeks ago. Doctors are supposed to be the most-protected but we have serious challenges. We in the GMA have had to make donations to our members in the various hospitals through our own resources."

"We have heard that the leaders have made donations but if you come down to the various regions [Ashanti] I do not know about the other regions but I don’t think the situation will be any different, but our members are not getting it. [We have been asking], if it is an issue of distribution, and if it is, then it is not getting to the people who are supposed to have it. There is so much pressure on us now. So these are some of the reasons healthcare professionals are getting it,” he said.