The police unit working with the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan was recalled from Juba in February 2018 as allegations of sexual abuse against them kick-started.
This was after an investigation was launched into a complaint that members of the unit were having sexual relations with women living at one of its protection camps.
In a statement signed by the UNMISS head David Shearer, the 46 police personnel have received information which "indicates that some members of the FPU (Formed Police Unit) allegedly engaged in transactional sex."
However, a memo directed that the interdiction on 14 personnel be lifted.
Below are the 14 interdicted police officers:
Desupol/Mr. Henry Ntikura Agyemang
Sgt Richard Boahen Amponsah
CPL. Degraft Osei Nyantakyi
CPL. K. Dodzi Homey
CPL. Kennedy Agyei
CPL. Imoro Dandzumah
CPL. Isaac Frimpong
L/CPL Bismark Eyram Dunyo
L/CPL Douglas Ofori
L/CPL David Asinyo
L/CPL Ibrahim Issaku Musah
L.CPL Kingsley Etse Lotsu