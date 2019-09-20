They were arrested in different raids at Mpohor and Prestea Huni-Valley in the region.

Several equipment used by illegal miners were also confiscated – five excavators, two generator sets, seven water pumping machines and excavator parts and pump action rifles.

Two other Chinese nationals were arrested in patrols conducted within the general area of Ntobroso in the Atwima Mponua District on Monday together with a Toyota pickup truck and several other miscellaneous mining equipment.

Galamsey

In operations conducted in the general area of Abompe in the Fanteakwa District, a Bissau-Guinean and 14 Ghanaian suspected illegal miners were also arrested.

The suspects are currently in the custody of the Abosso Police pending proper handing over to Ghana Immigration Service