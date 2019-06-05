This year's edition will be the 24th since Primetime started the production in 1993.

The quiz competition will end on July 11, 2019 at the National Theatre in Accra.

Out of the 135 schools, 108 qualified through the Regional Competitions held across the country in March-May 2019.

The other 27 are seeded schools that made it to at least, the quarter-final stage of the 2016 edition of the competition.

The idea for the production of the quiz programme was aimed at encouraging the study of the sciences and mathematics.

St Peter's Senior High School got the bragging rights as the best Science and Mathematics School in Ghana after beating West Africa Senior High School and Adisadel College in the 2018 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz.