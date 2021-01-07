He said the rigorous construction of roads that ensued last year will continue in his second term.

Speaking at his second term inauguration in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said 2021 will be the second year of roads.

"Last year was the year for construction of roads, this year is another year for road construction", he said.

Earlier in 2020, the President declared it as a 'Year of Roads'. Speaking at a media encounter in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said roads are critical in the development of any nation and that the development of the much-touted roads under the previous administration was untrue.

Casting doubt once again over claims by his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama and the government he led, that he undertook an unprecedented number of infrastructure development Nana Addo said during his recent tour of the country, a common plea of the people particularly chiefs everywhere he went, was for him to build their roads.

President Akufo-Addo said it is this same issue he questioned the then government about and was told he might have been sleeping if he was not seeing the roads, asking “where are the so called unprecedented infrastructure projects,” and that it could not have been true.

The President and the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia were sworn in for their second term today by the Chief Justice, Anin Yeboah.