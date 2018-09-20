21-year-old taxi driver arrested for allegedly killing soldier

news

A 21-year-old taxi driver has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of a soldier at Community 18, Tema.

The suspect, Ayittey Dorseh, alias Ruben was arrested on Tuesday at Ashaiman.

He is currently assisting the police in their investigations.

According to reports by the Daily Graphic, two other suspects, one of whom has been identified only as Birdman, and the third who is yet to be identified, are currently on the run.

The Director-General of Police Intelligence Directorate, Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, said on January 12, 2018, Sgt George Boakye, 42, attached to the Jubilee House, was attacked and killed by three persons, including suspect Ruben.

READ MORE: 40-year-old man dies in Police cells after alleged ‘torturing’

COP Yohuno said the assailants, according to Ruben, were on foot rounds after a fruitless robbery expedition when they saw Sgt Boakye standing by a V8 vehicle with a lady, while the engine was running.

He said the suspect claimed that he was asked by Birdman to go behind the steering wheel while they (Birdman and the other suspect) joined the vehicle from the other side so they could snatch it.

COP Yohuno said Sgt Boakye forced his way into the vehicle by jumping aboard when he realised that the suspects wanted to drive the vehicle away.

According to him, suspect Ruben told the police that he heard a gunshot which frightened him because he thought it was directed at them.

Ostensibly, he said, one of the assailants shot at Sgt Boakye with the intention of getting him out of the car.

Out of fear, the suspect claimed he ran the vehicle into a ditch, resulting in him and the accomplices abandoning the vehicle and escaping.

READ MORE: Police chase woman for allegedly issuing fake cheque

COP Yohuno said the police had mounted a search for the other two suspects and appealed to members of the public to assist with information that might lead to their arrest.