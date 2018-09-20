24-year old killed for allegedly stealing motorbike

The deceased was attacked by an angry mob at Nkurakan, a suburb of Koforidua on Wednesday, September 19.
The deceased, Prince Tetteh, who was a welder, was accused of stealing a Royal motor bike with registration number M-11-ER 574 at Nkurakan at Yilo Krobo in the Eastern region.
The decased, according to reports by Graphic Online first stabbed one Ernest Teye, a 32 year old man who was among the first responders and attempted to bolt.
The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said Teye was responding to treatment at the Koforidua Regional hospital.