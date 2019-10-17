According to the Upper East Regional Director of NADMO, Jerry Asamane, 19 people are also injured and over 1000 are displaced.

He said NADMO issued warnings to residents before the floods but some were reluctant to leave.

The casualties not withstanding, he said: “there are many who never want to move from ancestral homes. NADMO cannot force such people to leave their homes after we issue warnings of possible floods”.

According to A1 radio’s Samuel Mbura, the areas affected include Kasina Nankana East and South, Builsa South, Bawku, Garu Timpane among others.

NADMO distributing relief items to flood and fire victims

He added a lot of the residents are fleeing the area to join their relatives in nearby communities. Several farms have also been submerged by the rains, Mbura added.

Emergency services have reportedly asked residents to move to higher grounds in order to avoid being swept by the floods.