3 suspects arrested in connection with mobile money robbery in Kasoa

“The suspects were so heartless that as the victim attempted to flee for his life they pursued him, shot him from behind, and robbed him of an unspecified amount of money,” police said in a statement.

Pulse Ghana

After thorough investigation and intelligence, the police retrieved a pump-action and arrested suspects, Michael Otu, alias Rider, Godfred Okine, and Asaa Faisal alias Commander, who has been described by the other suspects as the brain behind the robbery and provided the gang with weapons.

According to the police, suspect Godfred Okine, later complained of ill health and was rushed to the hospital but died while receiving medical attention.

His body has been deposited at the police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

An initial investigation into his demise by the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) established that the officers handled the deceased suspect professionally from the time he was arrested until his passing.

Contact with the family of the deceased suspect has been made by the PPSB as part of its investigation.

Meanwhile, the injured victim is receiving medical treatment and is in stable condition.