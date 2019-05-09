The group based in Ho in the Volta Region has been pushing for the secession of the Volta Region from Ghana, claiming that the region was an independent state before being made to join Ghana in a plebiscite.

According to the group, the 1956 plebiscite which joined the British Togoland – a United Nations Trust Territory – now parts of Volta, Northern and Upper East regions, to the then Gold Coast (now Ghana) has not favoured the people of Western Togoland, especially the Volta Region.

To this end, the group claims the time has come to separate Western Togoland from Ghana and make it stand as an independent state.

After several agitations, the group decided to actualise its intention and declare an independent State of Western Togoland today, May 9, 2019.

Giving reasons for the desire to secede some months ago, the group argued that by the dictates of the 1956 plebiscite, the terms were no longer binding on the parties and that even certain portions of present Ghana were not considered during the referendum.

However, the leaders of the group, Charles Kormi Kudjordjie, also known as Papavi Hogbedetor, and others have been charged by the police with conspiracy to commit treason felony, abetment of unlawful training, unlawful assembly and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

The leaders are Bisa Akorli, 54, Kofi Dzreke, 39, Thompson Tsigbe, 58, Benjamin Agbadzada, 48, Agbenyega Akudzi, 54, Freemen Blikaku, 36, and Nkpe Tsryiri Kudzo aged 61.

The group has introduced its proposed currency, flag and the symbol of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Here are the symbols of Independence-seeking Western Togoland.

