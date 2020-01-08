A statement issued by the NIA said the arrests, which occurred between 3rd and 6th January 2020, were the result of a collaboration between the NIA and some aggrieved citizens in the Ashanti Region who provided to NIA relevant incriminating evidence on the conduct of the suspects and also identified them to the Police.

The four officials include a certain Kenneth Sarfo Boateng – Commissioner for Oaths (CFO), Church of Christ Registration Centre, Nyinampong, Asante-Mampong; Ransford Omane Osei – Mobile Registration Workstation Operator (MRWO), Ampaabame Registration Centre near Ejisu; and De-graft Osei Mensah – Supervising Registration Officer (SRO), Kentinkrono M/A Primary School Registration Centre at KNUST.

The fourth NIA official was Emmanuel Edusei Poku – a District Registration Supervisor (DRS) Kentinkrono M/A Primary School Registration Centre at KNUST while the fifth person who is a non-NIA official was identified as Kwabena Dan – a resident of Nyinampong.

The statement further revealed that the suspects have been granted Police enquiry bail and will be assisting the Police in investigations.

Ghana card

Accordingly, the Executive Secretary of the NIA, Prof. Ken Attafuah has directed the immediate dismissal of the said officials.

Meanwhile, the Management of NIA said it is satisfied, following administrative procedures, that the conduct of its aforesaid registration officials is in breach of the relevant provisions of the Public Service Code of Conduct.

“Management has further determined the said conduct also constitutes an egregious violation of applicable internal rules and regulations governing the conduct of NIA registration officials.