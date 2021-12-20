5 alleged assassins shot dead as police rescue Gomoa Fetteh's chief

Reports indicate that there was a Chieftaincy dispute which has been resolved long ago but the court ruling that settled the matter did not sit well with the opposing faction.

It is suspected that the alleged assassins were hired by the said opposing faction to eliminate the chief.

The anti-robbery squad of the police service that confronted and killed them found guns believed to be AK57 with almost 100 strange bullets. The suspects were in a taxi heading to the palace to execute their criminal task when their vehicle was intercepted by the police, leading to exchange of fire.

It is further reported that this is not the first time an assassination attempt has been made on the chief’s life.

Some of the deceased suspects were well known in the area while the others are unknown.

Nana Abor Atta expressed shock at the latest attempt on his life and commended the police for their swift action to save him.

He went further to urge residents of Gomoa Fetteh to be law-abiding and avoid taking the law into their hands.