5 political appointees who were sacked by President Akufo-Addo

However, there have been instances where he has pulled the trigger and fired some of his appointees for different kind of reasons.

Recently, the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo was dismissed from her role as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

In view of this, we took a look at other appointees that have fired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 6-year tenure.

1 . Boakye Agyarko: On August 6th, 2018, President Akufo-Addo fired Boakye Agyarko as the Minister of Energy.

He was sacked for misleading the President on the Ameri novation deal. In February 2017, a month after coming into office, the NPP government set up a committee to review the deal. It concluded that the deal was overpriced by $150 million. A move to reverse the deal through parliament was boycotted by the minority in parliament.

In July 2018, the dismissed minister presented a revised Ameri deal to parliament after the president reportedly gave his approval. The new deal was primarily handing over the deal to a new company to execute.

But a joint parliamentary committee blocked approval of the new deal until the minister presented five crucial documents. Then came news that the current deal was a bad one leading the president to call for its withdrawal from parliament.

2 . Sarah Adwoa Safo: A press statement issued by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency on Thursday night (July 28, 2022) announced the decision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to revoke her appointment as Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Ms Safo, who doubles as a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya in Greater Accra has not been at post for more than one year.

She had earlier asked for leave according to the statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, and that leave was to have ended August 31, 2021.

The statement explained that she had sought leave of absence for personal reasons.

It later also came out that as MP for Dome Kwabenya, she had absented herself from Parliament for more than 15 days without permission from the Speaker as stipulated in law.

3 . Dr. Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revoked the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority, Dr. Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun.

In a letter dated December 12, 2019, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, no reason was given for the revocation of the appointment of Dr. Haroun.

The letter was copied to the Vice president, the Chief of Staff and the Minister in charge of Special Development Initiatives.

"Please accept the President’s best wishes," the letter stated.

4 . Vincent Odotei: On 6th August 2020, then Deputy Minister for Communications, Mr. Vincent Odotei Sowa was fired by the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo after Dr. Okoe Boye was appointed Deputy Minister for Health.

Dr. Oko Boye replaced Alexander Abban wo was appointed by the President to replace Mr. Vincent Odotei Sowah as the Deputy Communications Minister.

The statement which was signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency Mr. Eugene Arhin was however unable to give reasons for the revocation of the appointment.

5 . Alfred Obeng Boateng: In a letter signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo, the Executive Secretary to the President. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on 5th June 2018, terminated the appointment of the then Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST) Mr. Alfred Obeng Boateng.

