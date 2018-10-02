6 things you need to know about Melania Trump’s visit to Ghana

news

The First Lady of the United States of America is on a tour to 4 African countries.

Her first stop is in Ghana on Tuesday (October 2, 2018). Here are a few things you should know about her visit to Ghana.

• Melanie Trump wore a belted Celine rust-and-white shirt dress with a tie.

READ ALSO: Social media users blast Ace Ankomah over 'fake' KIA Terminal 3 flood post

• She accepted a bouquet of flowers wrapped in a kente cloth from Lillian Naa Adai Sai, an 8-year-old girl.

• The visit is being organised in partnership with USAID.

• At the airport, the USAID administrator followed the first ladies as they walked down the red carpet.

READ ALSO: Gov’t, Alibaba discuss e-market of cocoa products

• The 2 first ladies went for a quick private meeting in a lounge called Jubilee House.

• Mr Trump came with her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, her chief of staff, Lindsay Reynolds, and her long time hairdresser Mordechai Alvow among others.