6 Western Togolanders jailed 26 years

The convicts – Kennedy Awunyo, Kwame Tornyevidzi a.k.a Abizibey, Raymond Yao Blu a.k.a Captain, Edem Nukornu a.k.a FBI Commander, Jerry Kpeglo, and Sylvanus Seshie were sentenced to 4 years each in hard labour with the terms expected to run concurrently.

The third accused, Raymond Yao Blu will serve 6 years for an additional charge of stealing contrary to section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960(Act 29).

Prior to the ruling, lead counsel for the convicts, Chris Akume prayed for clemency for his clients citing that they are first-time offenders who were simply keen to know more about their history.

ADVERTISEMENT

He prayed the court to reduce any custodial sentence since the convicts had already spent more than 2 years in custody.

Presiding Judge Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh noted that it was necessary to give a deterrent sentence at the discretion of the court.

Per the facts of the case "officers of the National Security Council, based on intelligence gathered, embarked on an exercise to identify and arrest members of the Western Togoland Restoration Front who, on 25th September 2020, blocked the road at Juapong and Sogakope and set fire to two STC vehicles.

On this same day, these same group of people also attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations respectively, freed the inmates in the cells, locked up the policemen on duty in the cells, took arms and ammunition from the armoury of the police stations, and bolted.

The Western Togoland Restoration Front is a splinter organization from the Homeland Study Group Foundation, whose main objective is to secede from the Republic of Ghana. Investigations led to the arrest of the above-named accused persons who admitted to being members of the Western Togoland Restoration Front. They also admitted to playing active roles in its organization and activities, such as attendance of meetings, the contribution of funds, and the receipt of funds for the running of the organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

When a search was conducted in the room of the first accused person, Kennedy Awunyo, quantities of Western Togoland flags and stickers were found. The first accused person received and disbursed funds from the Western Togoland Restoration Front to ensure that the plans of the organization materialized.

The second accused person, Kwame Tornyevidzi Abizibey, was found to have stolen one AK47 rifle at the Aveyime Police Station during the raid on 25th September 2020. The third accused person, Raymond Yao Blu@Captain, admitted participating in Western Togoland’s gorilla military training after which he was issued with a certificate. When a search was conducted in the room of the third accused person, a Western Togoland membership card and an army gorilla training certificate in his name and with his picture embossed on it, were found.