609 Ghanaians died in first 3 months of 2024 through road crashes - NRSA reveals

Furthermore, the number of injuries resulting from road accidents also saw an uptick, with 3,823 individuals suffering various injuries compared to 3,747 last year. The total number of accidents reported during the first quarter was 3,405, slightly higher than the 3,367 incidents recorded during the same period last year.

Sateckla emphasized that the majority of these accidents, including 573 pedestrian knock-downs, involved both commercial and private vehicles. She attributed the primary causes of these crashes to speeding and fatigued driving.

In response to these concerning trends, the NRSA, in collaboration with the police and Bloomberg Philanthropic Initiative for Global Road, is intensifying efforts to raise awareness among drivers and road users. Sateckla highlighted that several drivers have been apprehended for various traffic offences, including speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol. These offenders have been handed over to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, with fines imposed on them as per the law.

Expressing her concern, Sateckla urged drivers to adhere strictly to road safety regulations to prevent further accidents, loss of lives, and properties. She reiterated NRSA's commitment to working closely with the media, Ghana Police Service, the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority, and other stakeholders to educate the public on road safety measures.

Highlighting the broader impact of road accidents on the country's socio-economic development, Sateckla appealed to all citizens to support the road safety campaign, emphasizing that road safety is a collective responsibility and urged everyone to actively participate in addressing this menace.

"Most of the road accidents were avoidable. We must all come on board and address the menace, as road safety is a shared responsibility," Mrs. Sateckla urged the public.