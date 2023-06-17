800 police officers to be deployed for Assin North by-election

“I have met with the Regional Commander, he has assured of bringing not less than 800 police people officers there,”

“So, if we are bringing 800 and the place has 99 polling stations, it means that one polling station may have an average of eight police people so we are hoping that the security will be revamped, and we will have a peaceful election,” he added

According to him, the number of men on the ground is to ensure decorum and a smooth process of election free of violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, we are already in contact with them, discussing the way the election will be conducted peacefully, and we also appeal to all stakeholders to do the right thing and do what they are supposed to do so that they do not infringe on the law or have an issue to do with the law after the by-election. It will not be in anybody’s interest,”