Speaking on JoyFM, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), said the police have assured that there would be enough men on the ground to ensure law and order.
800 police officers to be deployed for Assin North by-election
The coming Assin North by-election will see Eight hundred police officers deployed on the ground to forestall violence, before, during, and after the polls.
“I have met with the Regional Commander, he has assured of bringing not less than 800 police people officers there,”
“So, if we are bringing 800 and the place has 99 polling stations, it means that one polling station may have an average of eight police people so we are hoping that the security will be revamped, and we will have a peaceful election,” he added
According to him, the number of men on the ground is to ensure decorum and a smooth process of election free of violence.
“So, we are already in contact with them, discussing the way the election will be conducted peacefully, and we also appeal to all stakeholders to do the right thing and do what they are supposed to do so that they do not infringe on the law or have an issue to do with the law after the by-election. It will not be in anybody’s interest,”
The Assin North by-election is scheduled to hold on June 27, 2023.
