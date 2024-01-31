ADVERTISEMENT
835,000 Ghanaian men uncircumcised — Ghana Statistical Service

The 2022 Demographic Health Survey by the Ghana Statistical Service has reported that around 5% of Ghanaian men are uncircumcised, totaling approximately 835,000 individuals.

Circumcision
Circumcision

The survey covered various aspects, including HIV/AIDS-related behaviors, STDs, health insurance, and health coverage.

It revealed that 95% of Ghanaian men aged 15-49 have undergone circumcision, primarily influenced by religious, traditional, and cultural factors.

Godwin Odei Gyebi, the Acting Director of Demography at the Ghana Statistical Service, emphasized that this comprehensive set of indicators provides valuable insights into the health and well-being of the population.

Circumcision in Ghana is performed by formal health service providers such as nurses, midwives and doctors in health facilities and also by informal providers such as traditional circumcisers.

