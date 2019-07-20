The Nigerian government did not disclose why they were deported but said 508 of them were deported within the last six months, while 486 were repatriated in 2018.

This was made known by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Diaspora Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Dabiri-Erewa made the disclosure while meeting a Nigerian professor, Augustine Nwagbara, who was sacked by the University of Education, Winneba, for incitement.

She warned of dire consequences if its nationals are shabbily treated in Ghana and on the African continent.

She said, “It will not go down well on the continent if Nigeria decides to do what they do to Nigerians over there. We demand respect.

"If a Nigerian commits a crime, you should deal with that particular person rather than generalize issues by punishing those who are innocent of the crime.”