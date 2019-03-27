According to her, poverty across the globe has revealed that the levels of poverty in Ghana are still very high, and some Ghanaians living on less than GH¢5 daily.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, she said "Educated women are having fewer children and uneducated women are having more children. That is because education breaks down barriers."

She said family planning is an empowering programme which is important to everybody, therefore, "We must let people understand that it doesn't hinder them, but empowers them and makes it easy to educate and enjoy their children" and added: "9 million Ghanaians are unable to earn GH¢5 a day."

Ghana, a middle-income country and a signatory to the Millennium Development Goals, have up to some years to halve extreme poverty.

However, conditions are worst in the rural areas where a sizable number of Ghanaian still live on less than one dollar a day.

The situation is driving a growing number of children onto the streets of Accra with many young girls resorting to prostitution as a way to escape from poverty and cater for their families.

In some extreme cases, parents themselves force their children especially girls out of school so that they can look for jobs to support the family.

This trend, according to stakeholders, spells doom for Ghana’s economy which is already struggling.