Ablakwa files 3 questions to the gov't over GH¢25m National Cathedral project

"Considering the current debilitating economic crisis, why is the Akufo-Addo government releasing a colossal GH¢25 million for the National Cathedral project?" he quizzed.

"Shockingly"...this is the same government claiming lack of funds to pay NABCo trainees, school feeding caterers, service personnel, the 3-year no-textbooks-syndrome, etc," the NDC MP said.

He stated: "This gross lack of priority cannot be pleasing to the compassionate God we all serve.

Pulse Ghana

"It is also important to stress that this manifestly insensitive conduct is without parliamentary approval — we shall be demanding urgent answers in Parliament."

He has, however, filed seven questions to the government to answer on the GH¢25 million scandalous release for the cathedral project.

1) Which budget contains the allocation?

2) When did Parliament approve the said allocation?

3) How much taxpayer funds have been released prior to this 31st March 2022 instruction from Ken Ofori-Atta, particularly when he indicates that the staggering GHS25million is "additional seed money"?

4) How much in total is the taxpayer expected to contribute?

5) Why is the government not complying with the procurement law?

6) Why is there no parliamentary approval for the international companies government has contracted as Article 181 (5) of the 1992 Constitution demands?

7) How is this project a priority at this time considering our economic predicament and the government's inability to meet its numerous obligations to the suffering citizenry?

National Cathedral halted

The National Cathedral which will be constructed will house chapels and baptistery, a 5,000-seater main auditorium which will be expandable to a 15,000-seating capacity for national events and celebrations.

In March 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo laid the foundation stone for the commencement of work on the much-talked-about building of the National Cathedral.