Ablakwa lauds Duncan-Williams, Eastwood Anaba for resigning from National Cathedral Board

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has commended Reverend Eastwood Anaba and Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams for resigning from the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

He said the two revered men of God have covered themselves in glory by resigning from the scandal-plagued cathedral.

In an interview on Citi FM in Accra, the opposition lawmaker said the resignation is welcoming and it has vindicated him on the ills of the cathedral.

“I want to commend highly the two revered clergymen. Some may say it is delayed, but I will say better later than never because they have covered themselves in glory with this resignation, and it is a clear confirmation of the things I have been talking about.”

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Reverend Eastwood Anaba Pulse Ghana
“Look at how they say they have been frustrated within the board about getting the board to carry out an independent audit. If these folks have nothing to hide, why did they really prevent efforts by these respected clergymen to have an independent audit? We will have time in the coming days, for an independent parliamentary inquiry on this matter. Our motion has gone through, the Speaker approved it and the House has voted on it, and we are just waiting for the NPP side to send their membership, and we will have a full-blown inquiry and delve into the matters.”

A statement signed by both Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Reverend Anaba explained that the decision to resign was due to the failure of the government to appoint an independent accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to the National Cathedral.

