Accept responsibility for current dumsor and fix it – Mahama to Akufo-Addo’s govt

“The country has been plunged into darkness. Mismanagement of our generating assets and collateralization of the ESLA, which was meant to provide the resources to finance current and legacy debt, has led us back into the doom zone.

“The best government can do is to eat humble pie, take responsibility for the problem, and work to address it. Unfortunately, that is not the case. I’m aware that businesses and households cannot plan because of the erratic power situation.”

He also blamed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for the current situation due to its collateralization of ESLA.

Pulse Ghana

ESLA was implemented by the government to consolidate various levies within the energy sector to fund power generation and address accumulated debts.