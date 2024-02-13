Education Minister Adutwum promises to distribute over 1.4m tablets to SHS students by April

"I am happy to tell you that within the next two months, every single student in this school will have a tablet computer. We are building a learning management system, so all teachers are going to be trained, and you will do your homework and class activities online.

"So, if you have support, it should be getting more smart boards so that it will be a 360-degree smart, technology-driven environment," he said.

In 2023, Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced that the government will distribute free electronic tablets to all SHS students.

Dr Bawumia said the "game-changing" development was part of the government's ongoing digitization agenda which has already seen the implementation of free WI-FI at SHSs across the country.