According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer in the 2020 elections, the plan is an afterthought that will only increase Ghana’s public debt.
Agenda 111 will increase our public debt; it’s an afterthought – Mahama
Former President John Dramani Mahama has flayed the ruling government for its ambitious ‘Agenda 111’ District Hospitals Project.
Speaking on GBC Radio in the Upper East as part of his thank-you tour of the Region, Mr. Mahama said there is no transparency on the project.
“It is only an afterthought that suddenly they realized that they must be doing some infrastructure and Agenda 111 has been conjured with no transparency as to how the money for the projects are going to be procured.”
“Is it going to lead to more borrowing when we already have such a high level [of debt],” he questioned further.
Mr. Mahama, who is on a nationwide tour, also noted that the government was yet to show commitment to existing projects like the Bolga Central Hospital.
“Government should avert its mind and try to finish some of those projects including some of those that they themselves have initiated.”
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday [August 17, 2021] cut sod for the commencement of work on 88 of the 111 hospital projects.
He said the hospitals under the government’s ambitious Agenda 111 projects will be completed within 18 months.
The president also disclosed that each of the hospitals will cost $16.88 million.
President Akufo-Addo also explained that $12.88 million will be for the construction of the hospitals and $4 million for medical equipment.
“So far sites have been identified for 88 of the 111 hospitals, and after cutting the sod, work on the other 87 sites will also commence today [Tuesday].”
