Aggrieved NaBCo trainees apologise to Mahama and blame Nana Addo for deceiving them

The demonstration, dubbed "miisim demo" to wit "hardship demo" is to draw the attention of the government to the economic hardship.

The aggrieved NaBCo trainees said the economic situation had worsened due to the failure of the government to pay their allowances.

They blamed the government for mismanaging the economy, resulting in excruciating hardship.

The representatives said "I want to stand on behalf of all NaBCo beneficiaries to apologize to John Dramani Mahama and Ghanaians at large.

Pulse Ghana

"Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia peddled falsehoods about former president Mahama and convinced us to vote for them.

"Now, they are owing us 11 months. Yet, they have refused to pay us."

The unpaid trainees stated that they would be resorting to legal means to get the government to pay them all the monies.