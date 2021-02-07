He said a lot of top pastors in the country come for prophetic declarations and advice in private.

The enigmatic pastor mentioned the leader of Perez Chapel, Rev. Charles Agyinasare and the the leader of Royal House Chapel, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah as some examples.

“God is my witness, I’m telling you that he sometimes invites me to his office and ask me about what God has told me about him; I can’t lie in a live interview, God is my witness; as for Pastor Sam Korankye Ankrah, he has even mounted my pulpit to preach after I gave him a prophetic word”, he revealed.

Bishop Charles Agyinasare

He continued “as for Bishop Agyinasare, I’m waiting for the day that he will come out to say that I have never given him a prophecy; infact, I challenge him to come out to say so and I will prove to the whole world and those of his junior pastors who was there at the time and who still consult me that I’m speaking the truth”.

The Prophet indicates that what hurts him is the fact that these same individuals who castigate his methods publicly and find fault with whatever he does come to his chambers to seek the face of the lord and also ask what God has said about them.

“There is a lot of power in Ghana but it saddens me that Ghanaians do not appreciate the power of God that we have here but I don’t blame them; I blame some of the pastors because they are jealous of the prophetic ministry.”