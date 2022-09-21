Captain (rtd) Nkrabea Effah-Dartey, who is representing Aisha, believes his client is not being treated fairly by being kept behind bars.
‘Aisha Huang loves Ghana, I’ll keep pushing until she’s granted bail’ – Lawyer
The lawyer for Chinese ‘galamsey queen’ Aisha Huang has vowed to keep pushing until his client is granted bail.
He said the galamsey kingpin loves Ghana and is keen on staying and working in the country despite all the charges slapped against her.
“My client is entitled to bail and since this virtual hearing denied her bail, my colleague lawyers and I are debating the next move which is most likely to repeat the application and if it is turned down, we will head to the Court of Appeal. We will press on till we get the bail,” the lawyer said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.
“Aisha Huang loves Ghana and wants to be in Ghana and continue doing business here. She has a family in Ghana. To say that she is a foreigner and is a flight risk is unfair.”
This comes after Aisha was denied bail and slapped with fresh charges in her ongoing prosecution over illegal mining.
The accused and her accomplices virtually appeared before the Criminal Division of the High Court last Friday, where the new charges were filed.
The charges are undertaking a mining operation without a license and facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation.
The other charges are the illegal employment of foreigners and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.
Aisha was first arrested in May 2017 and charged with undertaking illegal mining activities in Ghana.
She was subsequently deported, with former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo explaining that the state did not prosecute her because it wanted to keep its diplomatic relationship with China intact.
However, earlier this month the Chinese galamsey kingpin was re-arrested following a tip-off that she was back in the country and continuing her old ways as an illegal miner.
