‘Aisha Huang loves Ghana, I’ll keep pushing until she’s granted bail’ – Lawyer

He said the galamsey kingpin loves Ghana and is keen on staying and working in the country despite all the charges slapped against her.

Pulse Ghana

“My client is entitled to bail and since this virtual hearing denied her bail, my colleague lawyers and I are debating the next move which is most likely to repeat the application and if it is turned down, we will head to the Court of Appeal. We will press on till we get the bail,” the lawyer said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Aisha Huang loves Ghana and wants to be in Ghana and continue doing business here. She has a family in Ghana. To say that she is a foreigner and is a flight risk is unfair.”

This comes after Aisha was denied bail and slapped with fresh charges in her ongoing prosecution over illegal mining.

The accused and her accomplices virtually appeared before the Criminal Division of the High Court last Friday, where the new charges were filed.

The charges are undertaking a mining operation without a license and facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation.

Pulse Ghana

The other charges are the illegal employment of foreigners and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.

Aisha was first arrested in May 2017 and charged with undertaking illegal mining activities in Ghana.

She was subsequently deported, with former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo explaining that the state did not prosecute her because it wanted to keep its diplomatic relationship with China intact.