Akufo-Addo and entourage bid farewell to late Philip Basoah in Kumawu

Reymond Awusei Johnson

His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his entourage of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, May 20, paid their final respect to the late MP for the Kumawu constituency, Philip Basoah.

The late MP died on March 27 aged 54.

Amongst other dignitaries seen at the funeral grounds were a failed presidential hopeful of the NDC, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, 2nd lady Samira Bawumia, Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman ‘Wontumi’.

The NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, NPP parliamentary candidate for Kumawu, Ernest Yaw Ntim, National Organiser of NPP, Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as ‘Nana B’, NDC parliamentary candidate Kwasi Amankwaa widely known as ‘Tom Cee’, amongst others.

In a farewell post shared by Veep Dr. Bawumia, expressed gratitude for the late MP's service to the nation.

"Fare thee well, my brother, friend, and colleague patriot, Philip Basoah. The NPP, Kumawu Constituency, and Ghana are grateful for your services. Rest in peace,”

