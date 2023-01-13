Akufo-Addo appoints Hawa Koomson as caretaker Agric Minister

“The President has, subsequently, tasked the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson, Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture until a substantive replacement is made,” the statement said.

It went on further to convey the President’s gratitude to Dr Akoto for his service to the nation and wished him well.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has accepted the resignation from office of Hon. Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto as Minister for Food and Agriculture. This was after the Minister personally presented his letter of resignation to the President at Jubilee House on Tuesday, 10th January 2023.

“President Akufo-Addo conveyed his sincere gratitude to Hon. Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto for his services to government and to the nation, and wished him the best of luck in his future endeavours,” it added.