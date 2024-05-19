A letter issued by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, directed the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to take the necessary actions to formalize Kpemka's appointment following the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 929) and the company constitution.
ADVERTISEMENT
Akufo-Addo appoints Joseph Kpemka as Deputy BOST MD
Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, former Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice has been named as the Deputy Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited Company (BOST) by President Akufo-Addo.
Recommended articles
Kpemka, who previously served as a Member of Parliament for Tempane in the Upper East region, secured victory in the 2016 parliamentary election with 13,363 votes, defeating the National Democratic Congress’ David Adakudugu.
Pulse Ghana
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh