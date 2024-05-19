ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo appoints Joseph Kpemka as Deputy BOST MD

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, former Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice has been named as the Deputy Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited Company (BOST) by President Akufo-Addo.

Joseph-Dindiok-Kpemka
Joseph-Dindiok-Kpemka

A letter issued by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, directed the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to take the necessary actions to formalize Kpemka's appointment following the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 929) and the company constitution.

Recommended articles

Kpemka, who previously served as a Member of Parliament for Tempane in the Upper East region, secured victory in the 2016 parliamentary election with 13,363 votes, defeating the National Democratic Congress’ David Adakudugu.

Letter
Letter Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana-Voter-Registration-2024

Two sustain machete wounds at voter registration center in Ahafo Ano South East

Ghana Senior High School

MoE refutes misrepresentation of Ghana’s secondary education ranking

Ghana Police Service

Police warns the public against violations at Limited Voter Registration centres

Excitement as Christ Embassy announces date for 2024 edition of Rhapathon with Pastor Chris

Excitement as Christ Embassy announces date for 2024 edition of Rhapathon with Pastor Chris