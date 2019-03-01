In a statement released to the media, Nana Addo commended President Sall for winning a second successive 7-year term in Senegal.

"It is well-deserved, and a vindication of the trust and confidence reposed in him, and in his programme of economic transformation, by the Senegalese people, which has seen that country, in recent years, recording strong economic growth rates and rapid infrastructural development", Nana Addo wrote.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

This is to congratulate warmly His Excellency Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, on his election, for a second successive seven-year term in office, in the election of Sunday, 24th February, 2019.

It is well-deserved, and a vindication of the trust and confidence reposed in him, and in his programme of economic transformation, by the Senegalese people, which has seen that country, in recent years, recording strong economic growth rates and rapid infrastructural development.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo congratulates Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election as Nigeria President

I am hopeful that, under the leadership of President Macky Sall, Senegal will continue to reinforce her position as one of the champions of progress and prosperity in West Africa and on the African continent. I look forward to working closely with him to enhance Ghanaian-Senegalese relations, improve the living conditions of our two peoples, advance their mutual interests, and promote the wider interests of the African peoples.

Warm congratulations, once again, to President Macky Sall, and to the good people of Senegal. Best wishes to him, and to the success of Senegal.

……signed……

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic of Ghana