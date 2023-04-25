He said the government’s pledge to fight illegal mining has been a sham.
Akufo-Addo govt’s galamsey fight is a fraudulent one - Minority Leader
The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government for their shambolic fight on galamsey.
Speaking on the leaked report on illegal mining compiled by the former Minister of Science, Environment and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng; he said the government has been complicit in the galamsey fight.
In a Facebook post, Dr. Forson said the revelation by Prof. Frimpong is strongly indicative that the galamsey fight was nothing but a charade. He plainly describes it as fraudulent.
“Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s report to the President on failed work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, which was set up by President Akufo-Addo to fight the illegal mining menace, confirms that the whole fight was a fraudulent one”, he wrote.
The report authored by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng also a former Minister of Environment in March 2021 and handed over to the Chief of Staff cited a number of top officials in the Akufo-Addo government accused of either being engaged in galamsey or interfered in the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.
Dr. Ato Forson says, government’s action so far is a tacit endorsement of its corrupt appointees.
“It was shrouded in a well-calculated ruse to enable key government officials and functionaries at the Presidency to dabble in the very illicit business of galamsey.”
Meanwhile, the Minority leader is pushing for a full-scale investigation into the revelations.
“The revealing issues and several others in the damning report call for a national probe”, he added.
