Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Friday, he said corruption under the Akufo-Addo government has subjected Ghana to international ridicule.

Mr. Gyamfi was reacting to a video aired by the NDC which purported the President to have taken a bribe.

“Today, Ghana has become the butt of jokes. The country has been exposed to international ridicule. Akufo-Addo has expertise in collection of bribes,” he said.

READ ALSO: ‘Shameless Akufo-Addo accepted money in a brown paper like a mafia chieftain’ – Mahama

National Communications Director of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The President has come under the spotlight after a video alleging that he took a bribe of $40,000 went viral.

The said video has particularly been referenced by the opposition NDC and its flagbearer John Mahama.

Reacting to the video, Mahama said the President shamelessly took money in a brown paper bag like a mafia chieftain.

According to him, the state of the country has become worse under New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

“A President shameless enough to accept money in a brown paper bag like a mafia chieftain – Nana has made it clearer than ever that he was only interested in the Presidency so that he could enrich himself, and he was willing to tell any lie to get there,” Mahama wrote on Facebook.

“You have seen with your own eyes how low Nana has brought Ghana. Rising food prices, youth unemployment, no real development, increasing debt, no future for your children. Do you really want 4 more years of that?”

Meanwhile, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has leapt to the defence of President Akufo-Addo following allegations that he (Akufo-Addo) took a bribe.

In a statement, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said the President has never taken bribe or even involved himself in anything untoward.

President Akufo-Addo has never been involved in any untoward conduct, let alone take a bribe. The original footage of the incident shows it dearly as a 2016 campaign donation and nothing more,” the statement said.

He accused the NDC and Mahama of waging a campaign of lies by doctoring a video to make the President look bad in the eyes of the public.

“The government of Ghana noted without much surprise, a desperate attempt by the campaign of John Mahama to falsely accuse the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of bribery,” the statement from the Information Minister added.