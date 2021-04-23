RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I’ll do everything to end galamsey in this second term – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his pledge to end all forms of illegal mining activities, locally known as galamsey, across the country.

The President said he will do everything in his power to ensure that the menace becomes a thing of the past before his second term ends.

He said this during a visit by the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin and other leaders of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council at the Jubilee House on Friday.

Akufo-Addo promised to put in efforts to make sure the country’s gold and water bodies are preserved for the next generation.

“We’ve seen what has happened to River Birim, Ankobrah and other major water bodies,” the President said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“I’ll put in a lot of efforts in the galamsey fight for Ghanaians to know that I’m serious about the fight so that we can bequeath to the next generation the gold, water and other resources we inherited from our forefathers.

“I intend to do everything within my power in this second term to bring this galamsey menace to a conclusion in Ghana.”

In 2017, the Akufo-Addo government waged a war on illegal mining activities, locally known as galamsey, and placed a temporal ban on small-scale mining.

The Operation Vanguard taskforce was subsequently set up to guard the various illegal mining sites.

The Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation later set up a Galamstop taskforce to support the Operation Vanguard team in fighting illegal mining.

However, recent reports indicate that illegal mining activities are still ongoing in some parts of the country.

The Lands Minister said the government is bent on ensuring all river bodies and forests are protected and will not spare anyone caught engaging in illegal mining activities.

Meanwhile, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister has directed the Forestry Commission to stop issuing permits for mining in the forests.

Samuel Abu Jinapor said no company or individual will be allowed to go near the forests or river bodies to mine.

The move is geared towards clamping down on illegal mining and other land degrading activities in the forests.

