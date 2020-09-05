John Dramani Mahama as part of his manifesto for the 2020 Presidential elections to be held in December has promised to legalise the operation of Okada in Ghana.

Incumbent Akufo-Addo has tagged the legalisation of Okada promise by John Mohama as populist one since it was the Mills administration, which John Mahama was the Vice President that banned its operation in the country.

“A law was made during the Mills/Mahama era [which banned okada operations in Ghana]. Today he [John Mahama] has changed his mind. He said he is going to legalise it. How can that provide more jobs than NABCO and Planting for foods and jobs? We have provided over two million jobs with these social intervention initiatives. So how can you say that okada will provide more jobs? It’s just populist. It’s another sign of inconsistency– when you are in power you say one thing and when you are out of power you say something else. It doesn’t help in creating better public discourse,” Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo made the remark during an interview with Oman FM on Friday, September 4, 2020.

President Akufo-Addo and John Mahama will go head to head for the third time in the Presidential elections.

John Mahama who was the acting President of the Republic of Ghana following the death of John Evans Atta Mills beat the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party in the 2012 elections.

However, four years later, Akufo-Addo unseated incumbent John Dramani Mahama in a historic President election, which witnessed over 1 million gap and for the first time a seating President was voted out in the fourth Republic of Ghana.