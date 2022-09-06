Akufo-Addo owes Ghanaians an apology; he’s a failure – Haruna Iddrisu

Citing the current high prices of fuel, the Tamale South MP said this is not what the President promised Ghanaians when in opposition.

“When he was holding a gallon of petrol and said this is the price of it, today let him hold that gallon of petrol and tell us that I am a disappointing failure and I have failed the Ghanaian people and not ask us to thank him for being president of Ghana. He owes Ghanaians an apology.”

“John Dramani Mahama as president then did not do a quarter of what President Akufo-Addo is getting away with yet the Ghanaian people are quiet,” he said on Monday, September 5.

Pulse Ghana

“We are not running a system where we can change him overnight or we are not running a system where can call for an immediate election respecting the tenets of the 1992 constitution.

“But we must pray because many Ghanaians may not be able to live to vote him out because they will perish or die even before we get to 2024 given the continuing excruciating hardship he is subjecting Ghanaians to.”

In a recent meeting, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, has stated that a deal between Ghana and the IMF should be reached and finalized before the end of the year.