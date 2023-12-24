Akufo-Addo set to inaugurate first multipurpose Youth Resource Centre in Koforidua

The multipurpose sports center is part of ten youth resource centers being built across the country.

Pulse Ghana

The facility is designed to serve as a hub for diverse activities, catering to the multifaceted needs and aspirations of the young population in Koforidua and its surrounding areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Multipurpose Youth Resource Centre is not limited to a singular function; instead, it offers a wide array of opportunities for holistic development.

The facility is equipped to host skill development workshops, vocational training programs, educational seminars, and recreational activities and a comprehensive approach aims to address the various dimensions of youth empowerment, ensuring that young people are well-equipped for success in both their personal and professional lives.

The CEO of the National Youth Authority, Pius Enam Hadzide is convinced that the state-of-the-art facility is more than 98% complete to serve its intended purpose.

Inspecting the facility ahead of its official inauguration, the CEO expressed satisfaction with the progress of work.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“As for construction, some of the work will even go beyond the commissioning. We are satisfied that the facility is ready for use. You can see that it is left with the fixing of the VIP chairs. That is a critical part of the work that will be about 2%,” he said.

“We also added repainting to some of the paintings that have faded. We painted a long time ago and some of the paintings have paled off,"

The construction by Novaco Limited is expected to be completed on schedule before the day of commissioning.

“Of course, we now have to connect some of the services – electricity and water – and we believe those will be done in due course. We started the paperwork and we are hoping the Ghana Water and Electricity Company will connect us to the grid.

“We are confident that those minor finishing touches will be done before 25th December even before the commissioning. You will agree that the dressing rooms are in perfect shape, the stands are in good shape, the tracks are in shape, and the football field is ready,"

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The edifice comprises a FIFA-standard football pitch, a nine-lane athletic track, and versatile courts for tennis, basketball, handball, and volleyball.

The facility also includes a modern gymnasium, counseling center, information technology hub, entrepreneurship center, and a contemporary restaurant, providing a holistic environment for physical and intellectual development.