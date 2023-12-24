This groundbreaking initiative marks a commitment to providing a dynamic space for young people to hone their skills, access resources, and foster personal and professional growth. The upcoming commissioning stands as a testament to the government's dedication to investing in the potential of the nation's youth.
Akufo-Addo set to inaugurate first multipurpose Youth Resource Centre in Koforidua
President Nana Akufo-Addo is set to commission the first Multipurpose Youth Resource Centre in Koforidua.
The multipurpose sports center is part of ten youth resource centers being built across the country.
The facility is designed to serve as a hub for diverse activities, catering to the multifaceted needs and aspirations of the young population in Koforidua and its surrounding areas.
The Multipurpose Youth Resource Centre is not limited to a singular function; instead, it offers a wide array of opportunities for holistic development.
The facility is equipped to host skill development workshops, vocational training programs, educational seminars, and recreational activities and a comprehensive approach aims to address the various dimensions of youth empowerment, ensuring that young people are well-equipped for success in both their personal and professional lives.
The CEO of the National Youth Authority, Pius Enam Hadzide is convinced that the state-of-the-art facility is more than 98% complete to serve its intended purpose.
Inspecting the facility ahead of its official inauguration, the CEO expressed satisfaction with the progress of work.
“As for construction, some of the work will even go beyond the commissioning. We are satisfied that the facility is ready for use. You can see that it is left with the fixing of the VIP chairs. That is a critical part of the work that will be about 2%,” he said.
“We also added repainting to some of the paintings that have faded. We painted a long time ago and some of the paintings have paled off,"
The construction by Novaco Limited is expected to be completed on schedule before the day of commissioning.
“Of course, we now have to connect some of the services – electricity and water – and we believe those will be done in due course. We started the paperwork and we are hoping the Ghana Water and Electricity Company will connect us to the grid.
“We are confident that those minor finishing touches will be done before 25th December even before the commissioning. You will agree that the dressing rooms are in perfect shape, the stands are in good shape, the tracks are in shape, and the football field is ready,"
The edifice comprises a FIFA-standard football pitch, a nine-lane athletic track, and versatile courts for tennis, basketball, handball, and volleyball.
The facility also includes a modern gymnasium, counseling center, information technology hub, entrepreneurship center, and a contemporary restaurant, providing a holistic environment for physical and intellectual development.
The Centre stands as a symbol of the government's commitment to investing in the potential of the nation's youth, providing them with the tools and resources necessary for personal and collective advancement.
